Best Place to Buy Unique Gifts
1st Place: General Mercantile
413 N. Last Chance Gulch
406-461-6028
Take just one step into the General Mercantile and you feel like you’ve stepped back in time into a classic general store from the pioneer days. With vintage posters and signs lining the wall, novelty candy and trinkets you thought disappeared with your childhood, wooden barrels, a Koi pond and an old fashioned soda fountain and coffee bar, a trip to “The Merc,” as it’s called, is an experience unlike any other. From apparel, mugs, and magnets to games and toys, candy, and cards, the General Mercantile has gifts for any occasion.
2nd Place: (Tie) Birds and Beasleys & Mae & June Vintage Market
3rd Place: Leslie’s Hallmark
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.