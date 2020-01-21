Best Place to Buy Unique Gifts

1st Place: General Mercantile

413 N. Last Chance Gulch

406-461-6028

Take just one step into the General Mercantile and you feel like you’ve stepped back in time into a classic general store from the pioneer days. With vintage posters and signs lining the wall, novelty candy and trinkets you thought disappeared with your childhood, wooden barrels, a Koi pond and an old fashioned soda fountain and coffee bar, a trip to “The Merc,” as it’s called, is an experience unlike any other. From apparel, mugs, and magnets to games and toys, candy, and cards, the General Mercantile has gifts for any occasion.

2nd Place: (Tie) Birds and Beasleys & Mae & June Vintage Market

3rd Place: Leslie’s Hallmark

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments