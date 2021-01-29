Best Place to Buy Unique Gifts

Take just one step into the General Mercantile and you feel like you’ve stepped back in time into a classic general store from the pioneer days. With vintage posters and signs lining the wall, novelty candy and trinkets you thought disappeared with your childhood, wooden barrels, a Koi pond and an old fashioned soda fountain and coffee bar, a trip to “The Merc,” as it’s called, is an experience unlike any other. From apparel, mugs, and magnets to games and toys, candy, and cards, the General Mercantile has gifts for any occasion.