Best Place to Buy Pet Supplies
Best Place to Buy Pet Supplies

Winner: Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply

3050 N. Montana Ave.

406-457-1700

Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply is a modern day mercantile devoted to carrying lots of “down-to-earth merchandise.” They don’t forget your furry best friends either. Murdoch’s carries a wide variety of top-quality pet friendly products for your dogs, cats, birds, and rabbits. From pet beds, food, treats, and toys to kennels, collars and leashes, and feed bowls, Murdochs has everything you need to care for your pet. Stop by today to check out their selection.

Favorite: Petco

Favorite: PetSmart

