Best Place to Buy Pet Supplies

1st Place: Petco

3215 Dredge Dr.

406-449-7461

Petco’s story began in 1965 when Walter Evans opened a mail-order veterinary supplies business. Over the years, the business continued developing to better meet the changing needs of the pet supply business and consumers. In 1980 Evans opened the first official Petco store in Oregon. Today, Petco has more than 1,200 stores nationwide that offer a wide selection of top quality products to meet the needs of a variety of pets. Whether you’re looking for food, beds and carriers, ID tags or even a funny outfit or two, Petco is the place to go. Petco also offers a full service dog grooming salon, dog training classes, pet vaccinations and pet adoption events.

2nd Place:  PetSmart

3rd Place: Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply

