Best Place to Buy Fitness Equipment
1st Place: Better Body Fitness of Montana
750 W. Custer
406-449-4672
Better Body Fitness of Montana is a locally owned company proudly serving Montana and Northern Wyoming since 1999. They have an energetic team of experts that will help you or your business take the hassle out of choosing, buying, installing, and repairing top quality fitness equipment. The showrooms at Better Body Fitness feature all of the latest home fitness equipment as well as a great selection of pre-owned and consigned equipment.
2nd Place: Play It Again Sports
3rd Place: Bob Ward’s Sports and Outdoors
