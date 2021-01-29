Best Place to Buy Fitness Equipment

Better Body Fitness of Montana is a locally owned company proudly serving Montana and Northern Wyoming since 2000. They have an energetic team of experts that will help you or your business take the hassle out of choosing, buying, installing, and repairing top quality fitness equipment. The showrooms at Better Body Fitness feature all the latest home and commercial fitness equipment as well as a great selection of pre-owned and consigned equipment. In addition to sales and service, Better Body Fitness provides professional consultation services and CAD drawings with equipment layout. What sets Better Body Fitness apart is that they focus on quality fitness equipment with a selection of high quality, proven brand names that include Precor, Matrix, Cybex, Octane, True, Hoist, TuffStuff, FreeMotion, Spirit, Vision Fitness, Echelon, NuStep and Torque.