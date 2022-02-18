Best Place to Buy Books

Winner: Montana Book Company
331 N. Last Chance Gulch
406-443-0260
Montana Book Company is a locally-owned, independent bookstore located on Helena’s historic Last Chance Gulch. They offer books for all ages, vinyl, gifts, author readings, book clubs, community events, and more. Their welcoming and inclusive space is the perfect place to find the latest book releases and classic titles. Stop in and browse their book shelves, listen to your favorite vinyl album, and connect with the community.
