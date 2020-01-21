Best Place to Buy Books
1st Place: Montana Book and Toy Company
331 N. Last Chance Gulch
406-443-0260
Montana Book Company is an independent community bookseller located in historic downtown Helena since 1978. Their experienced and knowledgeable staff strive to create a bookstore that is tailored to meet the needs of their customers. They specialize in books about Montana and books by Western authors. The store also specializes in quality children's books and creative and educational specialty toys.
2nd Place: Aunt Bonnie’s Books and Gifts
3rd Place: Costco
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.