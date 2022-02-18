Best Place for Live Music

Winner: Lewis & Clark Tap Room
1535 Dodge Ave.
406-442-5960
In addition to serving up award winning craft beers, Lewis & Clark Brewing Company’s Tap Room is also a professionally designed live music venue that works hard to bring statewide, regional, and national touring bands to the Helena community to enjoy. Featuring live music on Thursday and Saturday nights, the Lewis & Clark Tap Room is the place to be to enjoy a frothy cold beverage alongside friends while rocking out to great music.
(Lewis & Clark Brewing Co. was also the winner in the Best Brewery and Best Microbrew categories).
Favorite: Lakeside on Hauser
Favorite: Alive at 5