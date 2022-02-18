 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Place for Live Music

  • 0

Winner: Lewis & Clark Tap Room

1535 Dodge Ave.

406-442-5960

In addition to serving up award winning craft beers, Lewis & Clark Brewing Company’s Tap Room is also a professionally designed live music venue that works hard to bring statewide, regional, and national touring bands to the Helena community to enjoy. Featuring live music on Thursday and Saturday nights, the Lewis & Clark Tap Room is the place to be to enjoy a frothy cold beverage alongside friends while rocking out to great music.

(Lewis & Clark Brewing Co. was also the winner in the Best Brewery and Best Microbrew categories).

Favorite: Lakeside on Hauser

Favorite: Alive at 5

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

Hunting wolves from aircraft is legal under state law in Montana, wildlife officials said in state District Court Thursday, asserting that a previous prohibition included in hunting regulations was an error.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News