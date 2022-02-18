 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Place for Kids’ Fun

  • 0

Winner: Flying Giant Adventure Park

3351 Tricia St.

406-458-5867

First opened in February 2021, Flying Giant Adventure Park is Montana’s premier indoor adventure park. Featuring trampolines, interactive climbing walls, a suspended rope course, dodgeball, batting cages, and axe throwing, the park has something for everyone. Flying Giant keeps kids and adults active and having fun year-round. Looking for somewhere awesome to host your child’s next birthday party? Flying Giant Adventure Park will take care of all the details by providing pizza, ice cream, beverages, and all the adventure a kid could want on their birthday.

Favorite: ExplorationWorks

Favorite: Canyon Ferry Lake

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

Hunting wolves from aircraft is legal under state law in Montana, wildlife officials said in state District Court Thursday, asserting that a previous prohibition included in hunting regulations was an error.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News