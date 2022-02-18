Best Place for Kids’ Fun

First opened in February 2021, Flying Giant Adventure Park is Montana’s premier indoor adventure park. Featuring trampolines, interactive climbing walls, a suspended rope course, dodgeball, batting cages, and axe throwing, the park has something for everyone. Flying Giant keeps kids and adults active and having fun year-round. Looking for somewhere awesome to host your child’s next birthday party? Flying Giant Adventure Park will take care of all the details by providing pizza, ice cream, beverages, and all the adventure a kid could want on their birthday.