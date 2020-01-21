Best Place for Kids’ Fun
1st Place: ExplorationWorks
995 Carousel Way
406-457-1800
Located in the Great Northern Town Center, ExplorationWorks Science Center’s mission is to ignite a lifelong love for science to enrich Montana's future. ExplorationWorks offers hands-on exhibits, programs, workshops, classes, and camps for kids, youths, families, seniors, as well as school and community groups.
2nd Place: Flippin’ Family Fun
3rd Place: Great Northern Carousel
