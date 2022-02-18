Best Place for Happy Hour

Located in Helena’s bustling Great Northern Town Center, Silver Star Steak Company is Montana’s premier steakhouse. They pride themselves on their gourmet food, which includes a refined menu of steak, seafood, burgers, sandwiches, and salads, plus appetizers and small plates to compliment your entrée selection. Silver Star also features a lounge with a warm and friendly atmosphere where you can order your favorite libation. Their weekly happy hour includes live music and tasty appetizers like teriyaki snap peas, truffle fries, and London broil tips. Whether you are meeting friends for a quick drink after a long day at work or looking for somewhere with a relaxing but happening scene to take you through the night – Silver Star Steak Company is the place to be. Happy Hour runs Monday through Friday from 4-6 p.m.