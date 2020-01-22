Best Pizza

1st Place: Bullman’s Wood Fired Pizza

1130 Helena Ave.

406-443-0004

Pizza aficionados will tell you that the only proper way to prepare a pizza is in an authentic Italian style wood fired oven. At Bullman’s Wood Fired Pizza, they are all about authenticity and flavor and all of their pizzas are prepared in a wood fired oven. Wood fire baking, Bullman’s says, “produces a crisp, slightly chewy crust with just a hint of smoky goodness.” Bullman’s ovens are heated to 800 degrees and it takes just four minutes to cook a pizza. Their menu was inspired by the "Big Sky Country" of Montana, its majestic mountains and beautiful rivers. All pizza, salad and sandwich recipes are original. The dough, sandwich bread and sauces are made fresh every morning.

2nd Place: Bridge Pizza

3rd Place: Mackenzie River Pizza

