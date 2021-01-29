Best Pizza

Winner: Bullman’s | Wood Fired Pizza
1130 Helena Ave.
406-443-0004
Pizza aficionados will tell you that the only proper way to prepare a pizza is in an authentic Italian style wood fired oven. At Bullman’s Wood Fired Pizza, they are all about authenticity and flavor and cook all of their pizzas in a wood fired oven. Wood fire baking, Bullman’s says, “produces a crisp, slightly chewy crust with just a hint of smoky goodness.” Bullman’s ovens are heated to 800 degrees and it takes just four minutes to cook a pizza. Their menu was inspired by the "Big Sky Country" of Montana. All pizza, salad and sandwich recipes are original. The dough, sandwich bread and sauces are made fresh every morning.
Favorite: Mackenzie River Pizza Co.
Favorite: Bridge Pizza