Best Physician

1st Place: Andrew Gilbert (St. Peter’s Health)

Andrew Gilbert, MD came to Helena from St. Mary's Hospital in Cottonwood, Idaho, where he had been practicing family medicine for five years. Dr. Gilbert earned his medical degree from the University of Washington School of Medicine and completed his residency at the Family Medicine Residency of Idaho. Dr. Gilbert's interests in medicine include the full spectrum of family medicine including pediatrics, adult medicine, and sports medicine.  In addition, he performs colonoscopies and upper endoscopies. 

2nd Place: Jessica Bailey (St. Peter’s Health)

3rd Place: Kylie Kirksey (St. Peter’s Health)

