Best Physician

Dr. Thomas Weiner is a medical oncology specialist. He received his medical degree from Hahnemann University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Dr. Weiner completed his residency in internal medicine at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania, where he was chief medical resident. He went onto complete his Fellowship in Medical Oncology at the Medical Center Hospital of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont. He previously worked for St. Peter’s Health for nearly 25 years in their Cancer Treatment Center.