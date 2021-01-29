 Skip to main content
Best Physical Therapist
Best Physical Therapist

Winner: John Harrington (Harrington Physical Therapy)

2525 Colonial Dr. Suite B

406-449-4279

John Harrington is the owner of Harrington Physical Therapy in Helena. He received his masters in physical therapy from Hahnemann University in Philadelphia. Upon returning to Helena, he worked at St. Peters Hospital and then opened up Manger- Harrington Physical Therapy in 1997 along with Mike Manger. Currently, he is the sole owner of Harrington Physical Therapy. He specializes in orthopedic and sports physical therapy, foot and ankle rehabilitation, foot orthotic evaluation and intervention, golf and shoulder rehabilitation, mechanical diagnosis and treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, and total joint replacement rehabilitation.

Favorite: Matthew Fischer (Fischer Physical Therapy)

Favorite: Jeff Shirley (Mt Ascension Physical Therapy)

