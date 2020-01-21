Best Physical Therapist

1st Place: Matthew Fischer (Fischer Physical Therapy)

1200 N. Montana Ave.

406-449-3060

Founder and owner of Fischer Physcial Therapy, Matthew Fischer received his master’s of science in physical therapy in 2000 from the University of Montana. He has practiced in Helena since that time in outpatient orthopedic settings exclusively. In 2004, Matthew set out to establish Fischer Physical Therapy with emphasis on quality care and superior results. Matthew’s approach focuses on specialized hands-on techniques, while progressing each client toward independent management with gentle exercise. In 2005, Matthew became 1 of 50 therapists in the U.S. to complete advanced training in Primal Reflex Release Technique.

2nd Place: Kyle Cicero (Ascension Physical Therapy)

3rd Place: Jennell Day (Helena Physical Therapy)

                 Anna Larson (Ascension Physical Therapy)

