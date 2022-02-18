Best Physical Therapist

John Harrington is the owner of Harrington Physical Therapy in Helena. He received his master’s in physical therapy from Hahnemann University in Philadelphia. Upon returning to Helena, he worked at St. Peters Hospital and then opened up Manger-Harrington Physical Therapy in 1997 along with Mike Manger. Currently, he is the sole owner of Harrington Physical Therapy. He specializes in orthopedic and sports physical therapy, foot and ankle rehabilitation, foot orthotic evaluation and intervention, golf and shoulder rehabilitation, mechanical diagnosis and treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, and total joint replacement rehabilitation.