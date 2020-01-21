Best Photographer
1st Place: Samantha Yearry (Yearry Photography)
1122 Helena Ave.
406-202-4022
For Yearry Photography owner Samantha Yearry, photography first started as a hobby. But over the years it has transformed into a flourishing business and earned Yearry the reputation of “Helena’s Most Caring Photographer.” Yearry Photography specializes in maternity, newborns, and infants.
2nd Place: Jacqui Smith (Floating Leaf Studios)
3rd Place: Tess Dana (Tess Dana Photography)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.