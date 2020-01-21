Best Photographer

1st Place: Samantha Yearry (Yearry Photography)

1122 Helena Ave.

406-202-4022

For Yearry Photography owner Samantha Yearry, photography first started as a hobby. But over the years it has transformed into a flourishing business and earned Yearry the reputation of “Helena’s Most Caring Photographer.”  Yearry Photography specializes in maternity, newborns, and infants.

2nd Place: Jacqui Smith (Floating Leaf Studios)

3rd Place: Tess Dana (Tess Dana Photography)

