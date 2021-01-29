 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Photographer
0 comments

Best Photographer

  • 0

Winner: Samantha Yearry (Yearry Photography)

1122 Helena Ave.

406-202-4022

Known as “Helena’s Most Caring Photographer,” Samantha Yearry specializes in newborn, infant, children, and family photography. Photography started out as just a hobby for her after she had her first baby. After upgrading her camera though, she started taking picture of her friends’ babies and kids as well and her hobby slowly developed into a full-time business and passion.

Favorite: IFLYBIGSKY

Favorite: Misty Boles (Misty Boles Photography)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News