Best Photographer

Kevin League is a Helena-based, award-winning professional landscape, lifestyle and wildlife photographer capturing Montana and the western United States. His photography has been described as "transporting the viewer into a transcendent moment of awe" and having "a distinctive style, and eye and way of painting with light." In 2019 and 2021 he was awarded the grand prize of the Picture Wild Montana Photo Contest. In 2019 he was awarded honorable mention in the Best of Show Photography Contest. His work has been published in the pages and on the cover of Montana Outdoors’ photo issue and has been featured commercially, online, and in several regional travel and tourism publications, including a national billboard campaign by the State of Montana Tourism Office in the summer of 2019. Inspired by early conservation photographers, League believes his ability to share the beauty of our last best places will inspire others to respect, protect, and enjoy them.