Best Pet Boarding/Grooming

Barking Mad Grooming and Boutique began as Barking Mad Bakery in 2015. Since then, the business has expanded its offerings to now include grooming services and quality, locally made, handcrafted products for both pets and their humans. Their professional staff has a passion for all animals. They are dedicated to providing a stress-free, gentle experience with lots of love and attention, so your pet will look forward to their next spa day. Whether your pet needs a bath and haircut, nail trim, ear cleaning, or some homemade goodies, Barking Mad has got you covered.