Best Pediatrician
Best Pediatrician

Winner: Tom Strizich (Partners in Pediatrics)

2525 E. Broadway

406-447-2885

A Helena native, Dr. Tom Strizich completed his undergraduate studies at Gonzaga University in Spokane. After receiving his medical degree from the University of Washington School of Medicine, Dr. Strizich completed his internship and Pediatric residency at the University of Utah. At Partners in Pediatrics, Strizich and the other providers pride themselves on providing comprehensive, family-centered pediatric care from birth through 18 years.

Favorite: Michelle Danielson (Partners in Pediatrics)

Favorite: Callie Riggin (Helena Pediatric Clinic)

