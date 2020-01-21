Best Pediatrician

1st Place: Michelle Danielson (Partners in Pediatrics)

2525 E. Broadway St.  Suite 201

406-447-2885

Dr. Michelle Danielson was born and raised in Sidney, Montana, and graduated from Carroll College.  She earned her medical degree at the University of Nevada School of Medicine and completed her residency in pediatrics at Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa, where she has also served as chief resident. Danielson has served the Helena community for over 12 years.  She also provides care for abused children as a member of the Lewis and Clark County Child Advocacy Center's multidisciplinary team. Additionally, she has provided care at health clinics as part of medical missions to Grenada, Honduras, and Mexico and enjoys volunteering in underserved areas.  

2nd Place: Tom Strizich (Partners in Pediatrics)

3rd Place: Kari Loomis (Partners in Pediatrics)

