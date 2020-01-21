Best Pawn Shop
1st Place: Dave’s Pawn
437 N. Last Chance Gulch
406-449-5150
Located in Downtown Helena along Last Chance Gulch, Dave’s Pawn was founded by Dave Schlick in 2001. Dave’s is known for its good prices, quality merchandise, and fair and friendly staff. According to one online reviewer, “The great folks at Dave’s Pawn are kind, considerate, and really care about our community. They are fair and the prices are very honest. Great place to get a loan when you need it or shop for a unique item.”
2nd Place: Capital Pawn
3rd Place: Alias Smith & Jones Pawn
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.