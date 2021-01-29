Best Pawn Shop

Located in Downtown Helena along Last Chance Gulch, Dave’s Pawn was founded by Dave Schlick in 2001. Dave’s is known for its good prices, quality merchandise, and fair and friendly staff. According to one online reviewer, “The employees at Dave’s have always been very helpful and knowledgeable on any items I have purchased here. They always stand behind their products. I have had the pleasure of pawning and buying items here and they are always helpful.”