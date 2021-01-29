Best Outdoor Dining

Situated in the St. Louis Block in downtown, Helena, the location of the Windbag Saloon & Grill has traditionally been a focal point of night life in the area. The Windbag features a full bar and serves up pub style American food like burgers, sandwiches, salads, and mac and cheese. The restaurant was recently renovated to provide a more modern and comfortable environment for customers, including an overhead garage door that leads to patio seating in the summer months. If you're in the mood for great service and a little history of downtown Helena, the Windbag is the place to go! Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday.