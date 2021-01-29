 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Outdoor Dining
0 comments

Best Outdoor Dining

  • 0

Winner: Windbag Saloon & Grill

19 S. Last Chance Gulch

406-443-3520

Situated in the St. Louis Block in downtown, Helena, the location of the Windbag Saloon & Grill has traditionally been a focal point of night life in the area. The Windbag features a full bar and serves up pub style American food like burgers, sandwiches, salads, and mac and cheese. The restaurant was recently renovated to provide a more modern and comfortable environment for customers, including an overhead garage door that leads to patio seating in the summer months. If you're in the mood for great service and a little history of downtown Helena, the Windbag is the place to go! Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday.

(The Windbag Saloon & Grill was also the winner in the Best Place for Happy Hour, Best Bar Food, and Best Sports Bar categories)

Favorite: Wassweiler Dinner House and Pub

Favorite: Silver Star Steak Company

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News