Best Outdoor Dining

Winner: Lakeside on Hauser

5295 York Rd.

406-227-6076

Enjoy great food, family fun, live music, and beautiful scenery at Lakeside on Hauser Lake, just outside of Helena. The restaurant serves up a variety of tasty menu items, including homemade soup, award-winning chili, burgers, pasta, salads, and much more. The restaurant bar features cocktails, a fine wine list, and eight rotating taps of draught beers, with an emphasis on local Montana breweries. Their Bloody Marys and Caesars were voted some of the best in Montana. Everything at Lakeside on Hauser can be enjoyed while taking in the stunning views of Hauser Lake from the restaurant’s deck and sandy beach. Patrons are welcome to play volleyball on the sand court, shoot hoops on the beachside basketball court, and enjoy a late night drink around the beachside bonfire.

Favorite: Wassweiler Dinner House and Pub

Favorite: Mediterranean Grill

