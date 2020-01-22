Best Outdoor Dining

1st Place: Bert and Ernie’s

36 N. Last Chance Gulch

406-443-5680

Established in historic downtown Helena in 1974, Bert & Ernie’s offers the best in simple, classic American food and fine beers and wines. Their recipes have been designed over many years with top quality being the constant goal. In the spring of 2005, Bert and Ernie’s opened its outdoor patio. When the weather is nice, enjoy a glass of wine on their patio along with one of their burgers, pasta dishes, or sandwiches while watching the comings and goings along historic Last Chance Gulch.   

2nd Place: Silver Star Steak Company

3rd Place: Mediterranean Grill

