1st Place: Jeffrey Foster (Helena Orthodontics)
900 N. Last Chance Gulch Suite 101
406-442-0288
At Helena Orthodontics, Dr. Jeffrey Foster offers comprehensive orthodontic services for children, teens, and adults, including WildSmiles, ceramic and metal braces, and Invisalign clear aligners. Foster graduated with honors and a doctorate of Dental Medicine from Oregon Health and Sciences University and received an Advanced Certificate in Orthodontics from Nova Southeastern University. For Foster, nothing is more rewarding than seeing someone smile confidently after a treatment well done. His goal is to help patients achieve such beautiful, healthy smiles that they cannot help but to confidently show their new attractive teeth to the world.
2nd Place: Adam Ostby (Ballweber & Ostby Orthodontics)
3rd Place: Tim Ballweber (Bsllweber & Ostby Orthodontics)
