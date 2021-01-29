 Skip to main content
Best Orthodontist
Best Orthodontist

Winner: Jeffrey Foster (Helena Orthodontics)

900 N. Last Chance Gulch

406-442-0288

For Dr. Jeffrey Foster there is nothing more rewarding than seeing someone smile confidently after a treatment well done. Foster graduated with a doctorate of dental medicine from Oregon Health and Sciences University and received an Advanced Certificate in Orthodontics from Nova Southeastern University. At Helena Orthodontics, he uses his skill and experiences to bring the highest quality orthodontic care to his patients. At Helena Orthodontics Dr. Foster offers comprehensive orthodontic services for children, teens, and adults, including WildSmiles®, ceramic and metal braces, and Invisalign® clear aligners.

Favorite: Kyle Jackson (Jackson Orthodontics)

Favorite: Marlene Ostby (Ostby Orthodontics)

