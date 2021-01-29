 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Organic Food
0 comments

Best Organic Food

  • 0

Winner: Real Food Market & Deli

1096 Helena Ave.

406-443-5150

Founded in 1975, Helena’s Real Food Market & Deli was Montana’s first certified organic supermarket with more than 11,000 organic and natural products to choose from, including special diet foods, bulk foods, and ethnic foods. Their meat department features fresh organic local beef, fresh natural local pork, lamb and bison, and free-range chicken. They carry a wide variety of high-quality vitamins, supplements and natural remedies. Their full-service deli is also open seven days a week with a hot food bar, salad bar, soups and pizza.

Favorite: No Sweat Café

Favorite: Benny’s Bistro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News