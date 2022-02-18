Best Organic Food

Benny’s Bistro is a small, farm to table restaurant in the heart of Downtown Helena. They rely on local farmers to supply the restaurant with Montana grown proteins and as much produce as the seasons allow. They source their ingredients, like Montana grass-fed beef, French lentils, and Flathead Lake apples, directly from local farmers who they have worked to develop personal relationships with. Open for lunch and dinner, come support and taste true Montana flavors at Benny’s Bistro.