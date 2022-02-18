Best Optometrist

Dr. Bill Simons graduated from Carroll College and continued his education at Southern California College of Optometry, receiving his doctorate degree in Optometry in 1982. He began his optometric career practicing privately in Cut Bank and at the IHS in Browning. Simons has been a leader in optometry both locally and regionally throughout his career and is past president of the Montana Optometric Association and the Great Western Council of Optometry. He has been named Optometrist of the Year three times and continues to be active in promoting the profession he loves. He was awarded the 2011 Distinguished Alumnus of the Year Award by the Southern California College of Optometry. Simons is board certified by the American Board of Optometry and has dedicated himself to delivering the very best optometric eye care to each and every patient he serves.