Best Optometrist
1st Place: (Tie) Bill Hasquet (Montana Eyecare)
Bill Simons (Montana Eyecare)
550 N. Montana Ave.
406-443-2121
Dr. Bill Hasquet joined Montana Eyecare in August 1997 in partnership with Dr. Bill Simons. Hasquet received his doctorate degree in optometry in 1997 from Southern California College of Optometry. He has been a strong leader in Montana as President of the Montana Optometric Association and member of the American Optometric Association. He was named Montana's Young Optometrist of the Year and continues to be active in his profession. Hasquet has dedicated himself to delivering the very best optometric care to each and every patient he serves.
Dr. Bill Simons purchased the optometric practice of Dr. Mike Coffey and began practicing at Montana Eyecare in August 1986. Dr. Simons graduated from Carroll College with a bachelor’s degree in biology and continued his education at Southern California College of Optometry, receiving his doctorate degree in Optometry in 1982. Simons is past president of the Montana Optometric Association and the Great Western Council of Optometry. He has been named Optometrist of the Year several times and continues to be active promoting the profession he loves. Simons is Board Certified by the American Board of Optometry.
2nd Place: Nicole Hendriksen (Helena Vision Center)
3rd Place: Matt Nottingham (Helena Vision Center)
