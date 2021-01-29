Best Optometrist

Dr. Bill Hasquet joined Montana Eyecare in 1997 in partnership with Dr. Bill Simons. Dr. Hasquet received his Doctorate Degree in Optometry in 1997 from Southern California College of Optometry. He has been a strong leader in Montana as president of the Montana Optometric Association and member of the American Optometric Association. He was named Montana's Young Optometrist of the Year and continues to be active in his profession. Dr. Hasquet has dedicated himself to delivering the very best optometric care to each and every patient he serves.