Best Nurse

Tara Wells has been a family nurse practitioner since February 2018. In November 2018 Tara added Botox and filler injections to her list of services. A year later, she began offering classes to teach other healthcare professionals how to inject. In January 2021 Tara opened her own brick and mortar clinic, Wells Wellness (formally Skin Esteem) and has a built a strong team alongside her. Wells Wellness offers a variety of skin care treatments, including Botox and fillers and laser treatments.