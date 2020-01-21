Best Nurse
1st Place: Orpha Montgomery (St. Peter’s Health)
Orpha Montgomer, RN, has been delivering babies and caring for mothers for over 30 years at St. Peter’s Health. She is known for going the extra mile and helping new moms feel confident and comfortable. In 2019, Montgomery received the Daisy Foundation Award for extraordinary nurses.
2nd Place: Jen Doughty (St. Peter’s Health)
3rd Place: Amanda Evans (St. Peter’s Health)
