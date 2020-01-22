Best New Restaurant

1st Place: The Wassweiler

4528 W. HWY 12

406-502-1303

(The Wassweiler also took first place in Best Chef and Best Appetizer categories.)

2nd Place: Hokkaido Ramen and Izakaya

3rd Place: 1889 Coffee House

