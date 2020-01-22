Best New Restaurant
1st Place: The Wassweiler
4528 W. HWY 12
406-502-1303
(The Wassweiler also took first place in Best Chef and Best Appetizer categories.)
2nd Place: Hokkaido Ramen and Izakaya
3rd Place: 1889 Coffee House
