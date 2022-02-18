 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best New Restaurant

  • 0

Winner: Mountain Berry Bowls

406-459-8231

Fuel your next adventure with a loaded smoothie bowl from Mountain Berry Bowls. Every Mountain Berry Bowl starts with a dairy-free, all-natural smoothie as a base. Then, each is topped with their signature gluten-free granola. Finally, it is decorated with fresh fruit and toppings like bee pollen, chia seeds, and cacao nibs. The names of the bowls even pay homage to Helena like the Sleepy G, Mount Helena, and the Gulch. Mountain Berry Bowls will reopen for their second season in Helena in April 2022.

(Mountain Berry Bowls was also the winner in the Best Vegetarian Food category).

Favorite: Vigilante Pizza

Favorite: Brooklyn Pizza and Pasta Company

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

Hunting wolves from aircraft is legal under state law in Montana, wildlife officials said in state District Court Thursday, asserting that a previous prohibition included in hunting regulations was an error.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News