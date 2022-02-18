Best New Restaurant

Fuel your next adventure with a loaded smoothie bowl from Mountain Berry Bowls. Every Mountain Berry Bowl starts with a dairy-free, all-natural smoothie as a base. Then, each is topped with their signature gluten-free granola. Finally, it is decorated with fresh fruit and toppings like bee pollen, chia seeds, and cacao nibs. The names of the bowls even pay homage to Helena like the Sleepy G, Mount Helena, and the Gulch. Mountain Berry Bowls will reopen for their second season in Helena in April 2022.