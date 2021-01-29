Best New Restaurant

The Wassweiler offers a fine dining experience steeped in good old-fashioned Montana history. Originally opened in 1883 as an inn and bath house, the Wassweiler was remodeled and transformed into one of Helena’s newest restaurants in 2017. With modern dishes that capture the flavors of the season like pan seared scallops, Maple Leaf Farms Duck Breast, and bison top sirloin, you can’t beat the history, hospitality, and honest-to-goodness menu of the Wassweiler Dinner House and Pub.