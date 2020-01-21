Best New Car Dealership

1st Place: Helena Motors

3365 US-12

406-442-6310

Helena Motors sells three of America’s top selling brands: Ford, Honda, Lincoln and Toyota. The staff’s goal is to “exceed your expectations at all times.” Helena Motors loves getting to know their customers and each time they visit, the staff strives to ensure those customers have the best possible experience. From helping you select, finance and purchase your vehicle to keeping it serviced and maintained throughout your ownership of it, Helena Motors is committed to its customers long after your first drive your new vehicle off the lot.

2nd Place: Placer Motors

3rd Place: Lithia Chevrolet Buick GMC of Helena

