Best New Car Dealership
1st Place: Helena Motors
3365 US-12
406-442-6310
Helena Motors sells three of America’s top selling brands: Ford, Honda, Lincoln and Toyota. The staff’s goal is to “exceed your expectations at all times.” Helena Motors loves getting to know their customers and each time they visit, the staff strives to ensure those customers have the best possible experience. From helping you select, finance and purchase your vehicle to keeping it serviced and maintained throughout your ownership of it, Helena Motors is committed to its customers long after your first drive your new vehicle off the lot.
2nd Place: Placer Motors
3rd Place: Lithia Chevrolet Buick GMC of Helena
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.