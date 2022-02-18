 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best New Car Dealership

Winner: Helena Motors

3365 US Highway 12 E

406-442-6310

Helena Motors sells three of America’s top selling brands: Ford, Honda, Lincoln and Toyota. The staff’s goal is to “exceed your expectations at all times.” Helena Motors loves getting to know their customers, and each time they visit the staff strives to ensure those customers have the best possible experience. From helping you select, finance and purchase your vehicle to keeping it serviced and maintained throughout your ownership of it, Helena Motors is committed to its customers long after your first drive your new vehicle off the lot.

(Helena Motors was also the winner in the Best Used Car Dealership, and Best Car Salesperson categories).

Favorite: Placer Subaru

Favorite: Chevrolet Buick GMC of Helena

