 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Nail Salon

  • 0

Winner: Beauty from Ashes

1325 Euclid Ave., Suite 3

406-916-8645

When you’re on the hunt for a quality and affordable local nail salon, look no further than Beauty from Ashes. The nail studio specializes in keeping your nails healthy and beautiful while providing a relaxing environment for its customers. Whether you’re wanting to jazz up your nails with some decorative nail art, revive your cuticles with a spa manicure, or get a new set of acrylics done, Beauty from Ashes will deliver the pampering you and your nails most need.

Favorite: Kismet Nail Bar

Favorite: Paradise Nails

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

Hunting wolves from aircraft is legal under state law in Montana, wildlife officials said in state District Court Thursday, asserting that a previous prohibition included in hunting regulations was an error.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News