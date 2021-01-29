 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Nail Salon
0 comments

Best Nail Salon

  • 0

Winner: Paradise Nails & Spa

1302 Prospect Ave. Suite B

406-449-5654

When you’re on the hunt for a quality and affordable local nail salon, look no further than Paradise Nails and Spa. Paradise Nails specializes in design/color tips, acrylic, gel nails, fading/tie-dye nails, shellac, mani/pedi, nail art and hand painted designs. Whether you’re wanting to jazz up your nails with flowers, snowflakes, palm trees or the Easter bunny, Paradise Nails will decorate nails for any occasion.

Favorite: Country Beauty Salon

Favorite: Four Seasons Nail Salon

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News