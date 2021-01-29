Best Nail Salon

Winner: Paradise Nails & Spa
1302 Prospect Ave. Suite B
406-449-5654
When you’re on the hunt for a quality and affordable local nail salon, look no further than Paradise Nails and Spa. Paradise Nails specializes in design/color tips, acrylic, gel nails, fading/tie-dye nails, shellac, mani/pedi, nail art and hand painted designs. Whether you’re wanting to jazz up your nails with flowers, snowflakes, palm trees or the Easter bunny, Paradise Nails will decorate nails for any occasion.
Favorite: Country Beauty Salon
Favorite: Four Seasons Nail Salon