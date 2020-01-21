Best Nail Salon

1st Place: Paradise Nails & Spa

1302 Prospect Ave. Suite B

406-449-5654

When you’re on the hunt for a quality and affordable local nail salon, look no further than Paradise Nails and Spa. Paradise Nails specializes in design/color tips, acrylic, gel nails, fading/tie-dye nails, shellac, mani/pedi, nail art and hand painted designs. Whether you’re wanting to jazz up your nails with flowers, snowflakes, palm trees or the Easter bunny, Paradise Nails will decorate nails for any occasion.

2nd Place: Country Beauty

3rd Place: Pro Nails

