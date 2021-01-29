Best Nachos

Mackenzie River Pizza’s Cowboy Nachos are piled sky high with tortilla chips, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black beans, scallions, olives and jalapenos, and drizzled with green chili sour cream. Served with a house salad and fresh house-made guacamole, this mountain of nachos is definitely a meal you’ll want to share. Mackenzie River also serves up a creative assortment of pizzas, sandwiches, salads, and beer and wine in a causal, rustic setting.