Best Nachos

Winner: Mackenzie River Pizza Co.
1110 Road Runner Dr.
406-443-0033
Mackenzie River Pizza’s Cowboy Nachos are piled sky high with tortilla chips, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black beans, scallions, olives and jalapenos, and drizzled with green chili sour cream. Served with a house salad and fresh house-made guacamole, this mountain of nachos is definitely a meal you’ll want to share. Mackenzie River also serves up a creative assortment of pizzas, sandwiches, salads, and beer and wine in a causal, rustic setting.
(Mackenzie River Pizza Co. was also the winner in the Best Salad category)
Favorite: Bad Betty’s Barbeque
Favorite: Windbag Saloon & Grill