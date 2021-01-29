 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Nachos
0 comments

Best Nachos

  • 0

Winner: Mackenzie River Pizza Co.

1110 Road Runner Dr.

406-443-0033

Mackenzie River Pizza’s Cowboy Nachos are piled sky high with tortilla chips, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black beans, scallions, olives and jalapenos, and drizzled with green chili sour cream. Served with a house salad and fresh house-made guacamole, this mountain of nachos is definitely a meal you’ll want to share. Mackenzie River also serves up a creative assortment of pizzas, sandwiches, salads, and beer and wine in a causal, rustic setting.

(Mackenzie River Pizza Co. was also the winner in the Best Salad category)

Favorite: Bad Betty’s Barbeque

Favorite: Windbag Saloon & Grill

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News