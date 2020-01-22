Best Nachos
1st Place: Mackenzie River Pizza
1110 Road Runner Dr.
406-443-0033
Mackenzie River Pizza’s Cowboy Nachos are piled sky high with tortilla chips, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black beans, scallions, olives and jalapenos, and drizzled with green chili sour cream. Served with a house salad and fresh house-made guacamole, this mountain of nachos is definitely a meal you’ll want to share.
2nd Place: Overland Express
3rd Place: Brewhouse Pub and Grille
Bert & Ernie’s Dining Saloon and Grill
Melaque Mexican Restaurant
