Best Nachos

1st Place: Mackenzie River Pizza

1110 Road Runner Dr.

406-443-0033

Mackenzie River Pizza’s Cowboy Nachos are piled sky high with tortilla chips, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black beans, scallions, olives and jalapenos, and drizzled with green chili sour cream. Served with a house salad and fresh house-made guacamole, this mountain of nachos is definitely a meal you’ll want to share.

2nd Place: Overland Express

3rd Place: Brewhouse Pub and Grille

                Bert & Ernie’s Dining Saloon and Grill

                Melaque Mexican Restaurant

