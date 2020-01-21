Best Mortgage Loan Officer
1st Place: Crystal Eckerson (Opportunity Bank)
Crystal Eckerson joined Opportunity Bank in 2018 as a home loan division branch manager for the Helena market. With 10 years lending experience in Helena and surrounding areas, and 17 years’ experience in finance, Eckerson is a recognized leader in the mortgage industry. She specializes in customizing mortgage solutions and working with home buyers to find the best options for each situation. Her goal is to make the mortgage process an easy, seamless one and Opportunity Bank's local processing, underwriting, and closing help ensure this result. Eckerson takes great pride in her reputation as an honest and ethical loan officer and making the process of obtaining a mortgage as simple as possible for her clients and referral partners.
2nd Place: Cuyler Tonkovich (Opportunity Bank)
3rd Place: Don Kessler (Opportunity Bank)
